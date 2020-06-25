Thu. Jun 25th, 2020

Africa.com Takes You behind Closed Doors to the Africa Investors’ Conference

Read through slides presented by Goolam Ballim, Chief Economist and Head of Research, Standard Bank Group for his presentation: Expert Analysis of Africa’s Prospects During and After the Pandemic. The Africa Investors’ Conference is designed to connect institutional investors to leading policymakers and some of Africa’s most successful companies, sharing ideas with a view to finding key opportunities for growth on the continent. Top calibre corporates from across the continent, representing a broad range of sectors, including financial services, healthcare, power, transport, mining, construction, chemicals, leisure, telecoms, food and retail, are present. This year, over 450 delegates are expected to attend, ranging from government ministers, central bankers, investors and corporates from across numerous African countries.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

