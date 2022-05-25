iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

AFRICA.COM: Live From The World Economic Forum In Davos

6 seconds ago 1 min read

This year, Africa Day coincides with the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland.  African leaders, together with world leaders, are gathering to discuss critical issues of importance to Africa, and the world.

One of the critical issues that Africa must address is how the continent tackles climate change, and the role that the public and private sector will play in addressing this pressing issue.

In honor of Africa Day and its theme of ‘Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent’, Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke had the opportunity to speak with Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum and Sim Tshabalala CEO of Standard Bank on how Africa’s governments and largest companies can, and will, move forward on environmental, as well as social and governance issues.

About Africa.com

Africa.com is a women-led, modern digital media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Whether it’s curated news in the daily Top10, research initiatives, podcasts, or virtual events, Africa.com is committed to delivering vibrant, premium content. Africa.com operates from South Africa and the United States with a presence in Accra, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, and Nairobi.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

When Times Are Tough, Micro-Savings Can Provide Some Certainty

16 hours ago
4 min read

Food Price Inflation: Are We Watching “That 70’s Show”?

1 week ago
3 min read

Five Ways IT Companies Can Grow In Africa

1 week ago
3 min read

Staple Foods Are Fast Disappearing From The Table Of millions Of South Africans

1 week ago
3 min read

Beyond Grades: The Crucial Skills Required For Future Success

1 week ago
6 min read

Higher Inflation: What It Means And How To Survive It

2 weeks ago
4 min read

Five Ways To Improve Your Financial Fitness Today

2 weeks ago
4 min read

Fear Of Job Loss Is Impeding South Africa’s Digital Transformation

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Eco-Logic Awards: Call To Entry Deadline Extended

3 weeks ago
4 min read

Take The Sting Out Of The Needs

4 weeks ago
3 min read

Debt, Savings And Retirement – The Budget Address We Should Be Having With Ourselves

4 weeks ago
4 min read

How Flexibility And Development Opportunities Can Help Companies Counter The Great Resignation

1 month ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AFRICA.COM: Live From The World Economic Forum In Davos

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court

39 mins ago
1 min read

Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership

42 mins ago
1 min read

Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers

46 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer