Africa.com Launches Six-Part Podcast Series Addressing Africa’s Most Urgent Issues

Africa.com is excited to announce they are joining forces with Standard Bank to address some of Africa’s most important challenges in a new podcast series launched this week.

Igniting Impact is a six-episode podcast series hosted by Africa.com Chair and Executive Editor Teresa Clarke. Each episode welcomes expert guests who bring context and insight to some of the most urgent issues facing Africa today.

The first episode features Simon Freemantle, Senior Political Economist at Standard Bank, and Penny Byrne, Climate Research Analyst at Standard Bank. Both have a Ph.D. in Climate Science and a deep level of expertise on the environment in Africa. Simon and Penny unpack the issue of why Africa must be at the center of COP26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Penny Byrne said, “as the climate continues to change, there are more risks, and the more we know about what to expect going forward, the better prepared we can be.”

Upcoming episodes include concise and informative discussions on the mining sector, blockchain & human rights, impact investing, agriculture, and one episode will unpack the recent Mercer report.

Podcast host Teresa Clarke said, “we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Standard Bank, and bring these discussions to listeners everywhere. The Igniting Impact series really puts the most urgent issues into perspective in a way that is accessible and easy to understand.”

To listen to this podcast visit Podcast.Africa.com. Listeners of the podcast series can contact Africa.com via email [podcast@africa.com] to provide feedback and ideas for future podcasts.

