Africa.com Brings You the Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

Africa.com kicks off another five sessions of its successful webinar series in partnership with faculty from Harvard Business School, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders. The first session, Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa explores the many ways in which African consumers have shifted towards digital products and services over the last three months. The discussion will explore how Africans are shifting towards delivery takeaways with UberEats, how telemedicine has taken a huge leap forward, how distance learning is gaining ground, and how contactless payments are the next big thing in the mobile payment space. To round it all off, the chief operating officer of Silicon Valley’s leading online tech business magazine, TechCrunch, will comment on how these trends dovetail with the digital consumer trends taking hold in the U.S.

SOURCE: VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AFRICA

