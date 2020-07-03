Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Africa.com Brings You the Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

24 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Africa.com kicks off another five sessions of its successful webinar series in partnership with faculty from Harvard Business School, Crisis Management for African Business Leaders. The first session, Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa explores the many ways in which African consumers have shifted towards digital products and services over the last three months.   The discussion will explore how Africans are shifting towards delivery takeaways with UberEats, how telemedicine has taken a huge leap forward, how distance learning is gaining ground, and how contactless payments are the next big thing in the mobile payment space. To round it all off, the chief operating officer of Silicon Valley’s leading online tech business magazine, TechCrunch, will comment on how these trends dovetail with the digital consumer trends taking hold in the U.S.

SOURCE: VIRTUAL CONFERENCE AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Teeing Off Online

2 days ago
1 min read

Hyenas and Horses Create a Conservation Problem in Namibia

2 days ago
1 min read

How Africa’s Scientists are Thinking about the Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

Tit for Tat as Gabon Bars European Visitors

2 days ago
1 min read

Ugandans Want Colonial Iconography Removed

2 days ago
1 min read

Insights from the Africa Investors’ Conference

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa.com Brings You the Digital Consumer Trends that Will Continue to Dominate Daily Life in Africa

25 seconds ago
1 min read

COSATU Vows To Keep Pressure On Govt Until Workers Get Salary Increments

4 hours ago
1 min read

Old Mutual Makes Acting CEO Williamson Permanent

4 hours ago
1 min read

Gansbaai Teen Allegedly Murdered By Ex-Boyfriend

4 hours ago