Africa.com at WEF: Forging A Sustainable Path Towards A Common Future

This panel was unique in that it featured the youngest speakers in the history of WEF. Youth environmental activist Greta Thunberg delivered a powerful message on climate change, as expected. But the show stopper on this panel was Natasha Mwansa from Zambia. This teen runs her own foundation and is having a significant impact on girls and women’s reproductive health across the African continent. 

