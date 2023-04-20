Africa.com And Standard Bank Group Release The 2023 Definitive List Of Women CEOs

The third annual Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs, sponsored by Standard Bank Group, was revealed on April 19, 2023 during a virtual event. No other list of African business women running big businesses is grounded in this type of quantifiable research. The list is unique in that it is based on data-driven research, with data provided by Bloomberg.

“This year’s list of 93 women represents 17 countries who have qualified based on either large scale revenue or large scale market capitalization. The list includes 40 women from South Africa, 12 from Nigeria, and 6 from Egypt, Ghana and Kenya respectively,” said Teresa Clarke, Chair of Africa.com.

Africa.com analyzed 2,020 companies listed on the 24 African stock exchanges. Of the 2,020 companies, Africa.com screened for those companies with revenue of $100 million or more, or a market cap of $150 million USD or more, which yielded a list of 787 companies.

The public websites of all 787 companies were examined to identify female C-suite executives. The team then researched each woman to determine those who have a title of chief executive officer or managing director or president AND conducted a review to confirm that these executives have bottom line, profit and loss responsibility for the companies. This resulted in 40 women CEOs on group 1.

The methodology for group 2 is identical to the methodology for Group 1, except that the entities evaluated were the divisions of the 787 companies, such that the divisions themselves have standalone revenue of $100 million USD or more. The women running these divisions must have a title that clearly demonstrates that they are the chief executive with profit and loss responsibility for the division. This analysis yielded 28 women division heads.

Group 3 started with an analysis of global corporations with revenue over $10 billion USD who have operations in one or more countries on the African continent. The regional heads of these companies were analyzed to identify women executives for an Africa region or an African country, with profit and loss responsibility for the country or region. This analysis yielded 25 women. Women in this group are ranked by prioritizing those who run the Africa region ahead of those who run a single African country.

The three groups make up the final Definitive List of 93 women listed below.

40 women from Group I are included here.

GROUP I

1 Natascha Viljoen, CEO, Anglo American Plc

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$41.6 billion USD Revenue

South Africa

2 Nompumelelo Zikalala, CEO, Kumba Iron Ore Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$6.9 billion USD Revenue

South Africa

3 Mpumi Madisa, CEO, Bidvest Group

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$6.6 billion USD Revenue

South Africa

4 Bertina Engelbrecht, CEO, Clicks Group Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$2.6 billion USD Revenue

South Africa

5 Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO, Exxaro Resources

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$2.2 billion USD Revenue

South Africa

6 Albertinah Kekana, CEO, Royal Bafokeng Holdings

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$1.1 billion USD Revenue

South Africa

7 Miriam Chidiebele Olusanya, Managing Director, Guaranty Trust Holding Company

Nigeria Stock Exchange

$1.1 billion USD Revenue

Nigeria

8 Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director & CEO, East African Breweries

Nairobi Stock Exchange

$970 million USD Revenue

Kenya

9 Ntombi Felicia Msiza, CEO, Raubex Group Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$781 million USD Revenue

South Africa

10 Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director & CEO, Fidelity Bank

Nigerian Stock Exchange

$600 million USD Revenue

Nigeria

11 Zanele Matlala, CEO, Merafe Resources

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$546 million USD Revenue

South Africa

12 Ramasela Ganda, Group CEO, Zeda Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$518 million USD Revenue

South Africa

13 Ruth Zaipuna, CEO, NMB Bank Plc,

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

$485 million USD Revenue

Tanzania

14 Nasim Devji, Group CEO & Managing Director

Diamond Trust

Nairobi Stock Exchange

$370 million USD Revenue

Kenya

15 Dr Hend El Sherbini, Group CEO, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings

Egypt Stock Exchange

$333 million USD Revenue

Egypt

16 Mukwandi Chibesakunda, CEO, Zanaco

Lusaka Stock Exchange

$321 million USD Revenue

Zambia

17 Faith Mukutu, CEO, Zambeef Products Plc

Lusaka Stock Exchange

$318 million USD Revenue

Zambia

18 Catherine Lesetedi, Group CEO, Botswana Insurance Holdings Ltd

Gaborone Stock Exchange

$306 million USD Revenue

Botswana

19 Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil

Nigerian Stock Exchange

$276 million USD Revenue

Nigeria

20 Owen Omogiafo, President and Group CEO, Transcorp Plc

Nigerian Stock Exchange

$273 million USD Revenue

Nigeria

21 Anne Juuko, CEO, Stanbic Bank Uganda

Uganda Stock Exchange

$267 million USD Revenue

Uganda

22 Mercia Geises, CEO, SBN Holdings Ltd

Windhoek Stock Exchange

$233 million USD Revenue

Namibia

23 Lamia Tazi, CEO, SOTHEMA

Casablanca Stock Exchange

$229 million USD Revenue

Morocco

24 Diane Karusisi, CEO, BK Group Plc

Rwanda Stock Exchange

$218 million USD Revenue

Rwanda

25 Mansa Nettey, CEO, Standard Chartered Ghana

Accra Stock Exchange

$213 million USD Revenue

Ghana

26 Dr Helene Weesie, Managing Director, Guinness Ghana Breweries

Accra Stock Exchange

$198 million USD Revenue

Ghana

27 Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, ABSA Bank Botswana

Gaborone Stock Exchange

$187 million USD Revenue

Botswana

28 Mapula Bodibe, CEO, MTN Rwandacell Plc

Rwanda Stock Exchange

$187 million USD Revenue

Rwanda

29 Jackie van Niekerk, CEO, ATTACQ Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$179 million USD Revenue

South Africa

30 Dr Leila Fourie, Group CEO, JSE Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$170 million USD Revenue

South Africa

31 Val Nichas, CEO, SPUR Corp Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$157 million USD Revenue

South Africa

32 Valentine Dzvova, CEO, African Equity Empowerment Investments Limited

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$150 million USD Revenue

South Africa

33 Njilan Senghore, Managing Director, Trust Bank Ltd

Accra Stock Exchange

$130 million USD Revenue

Ghana

34 Oyeyimike Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria Plc

Nigerian Stock Exchange

$130 million USD Revenue

Nigeria

35 Tomi Somefun, Managing Director & CEO, Unity Bank Plc

Nigerian Stock Exchange

$124 million USD Revenue

Nigeria

36 Mama Tajmouati, President, SNEP

Casablanca Stock Exchange

$121 million USD Revenue

Morocco

37 Amelia Beattie, CEO, Liberty Two Degrees

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$64 million USD Revenue

South Africa

38 Magda Wierzycka, Founder & Executive Chairman, SYGNIA Ltd

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

$51 million USD Revenue

South Africa

39 Bronwyn Knight, CEO, Grit Real Estate

Stock Exchange of Mauritius

$51 million USD Revenue

Mauritius

40 Faith Mabu Nteta, Managing Director, Sechaba Breweries Holdings Ltd

Gaborone Stock Exchange

$20 million USD Revenue

Botswana

A video presentation revealing the 93 women on the list, is available at this link: https://youtu.be/uDE0CKP6ZaI The entire list of 93 women is available at this link: https://thedefinitivelist.africa.com/

Share with your network!