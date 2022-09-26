iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa Avant-Garde: Transformative Architecture

12 hours ago 1 min read

Through conversations with some of Africa’s most acclaimed architects, CNN takes an in-depth look at the power of architecture to transform communities. In examining the work of esteemed practitioners, such as Sir David Adjaye and Sumayya Vally, we see the impact of great design and the considerations that need to go into making it.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Senegalese Chef Pierre Thiam Wants African Food to be Considered World-Class 

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nine Must-See Queer History Spots in Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Fashion Up Contest Celebrates Future of African Style    

12 hours ago
1 min read

Abel Selaocoe Finds a Home in Improvisation

12 hours ago
1 min read

Movie about African Warrior Queen a Hit at the Box Office

12 hours ago
1 min read

One of the Zambia’s Best-kept Secrets

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Largest Air Cargo Operator Bags Two Prestigious Awards at Air Cargo News Awards

12 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia Calls Out to Adventurous Hikers

12 hours ago
1 min read

A New Bespoke 21-day African Luxury Itinerary

12 hours ago
1 min read

Tough Times Lie Ahead for Banks in Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

The Most Prominent Challenge Female Entrepreneurs Face across Sub-Saharan Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Egypt to Raise Transit Fees in 2023 for all Types of Vessels Passing through the Suez Canal

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Senegalese Chef Pierre Thiam Wants African Food to be Considered World-Class 

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Avant-Garde: Transformative Architecture

12 hours ago
1 min read

Nine Must-See Queer History Spots in Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Fashion Up Contest Celebrates Future of African Style    

12 hours ago

Share