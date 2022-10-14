Africa and Ukraine are “In the Same Boat,” says the Head of Ukrainian Diplomacy

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba was on a tour of the African continent last week and earlier this week, visiting Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Kenya, among others. Mr. Kouleba had cut short his stay in Africa on Monday, following the massive Russian strikes on Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s largest exporters of grain, whose prices soared after the start of the war. The opening of an export corridor in the Black Sea has helped to stem the rise. Mr. Kouleba also welcomed the vote Wednesday by the UN General Assembly of a resolution condemning the “illegal annexations” of Ukrainian territories. The General Assembly of 193 member states meeting in an emergency since Monday adopted this resolution with 143 votes in favor, against five countries and 35 who abstained.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Creating a Common Market for Africa’s Cocoa Producers
The Unintended Consequences of Kenya’s Unsecured Lending Space
Faith and Traditional Leaders Join Hands in Uganda’s Fight Against Ebola
DRC Under Scrutiny on How it Handles Money
Another Challenge for Zambia is Attracting Investment after Defaulting on its Debt
Nigerian Startup is Reducing Technical Barriers for Event Creators
Every year between 20,000 and 32,000 People in sub-Saharan Africa Die from Snake Bites
Scramble for South Sudan’s Coffers
Top Nigerian Business Leaders and Entrepreneurs are Awarded National Honours
The Vogue Guide to Shopping in Accra
Meet the Ghanaian Biker Community Led by Women
West African Fast-Casual Restaurants Are Finding Wider Audiences