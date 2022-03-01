Africa and the Littoral States in the Western Indo-Pacific Don’t have a Vision for the Super-region

This year sees the 25th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Rim Association. Nine of the organisation’s member states are African, ranging from Somalia in the northwest to South Africa in the south. It also includes islands, such as Mauritius, off the western seaboard. It brings together governments, business and academics and researchers across the Indian Ocean Region. Set up to strengthen regional cooperation and sustainable development, the association has grown from 14 member states initially in 1997 to 23 in 2022. It has adopted the ‘Blue Economy’ as a focus area. It is also increasingly paying attention to climate change and environmental issues as well as the regulation of fishing and other threats of growing importance to the maritime realm. Another reason for the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific is related to increased transnational organised crime. This includes human and drug trafficking, illegal fishing and harvesting and trafficking of wildlife and timber and the illicit trade in electronic waste.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
The Link between Climate Change and Africa’s Heritage Sites is Under-researched
Kenya Hosts Summit to Redefine Plastic Use
Moscow Marks Three Decades of Friendship with Pretoria Putting South Africa in an Awkward Position
Quantifying the Cost of Climate Change on Africa
African Leaders Condemn Discrimination at Ukraine Border
Togo Pushes for Sustainable Fashion at Annual International Fashion Festival
The Most Popular Destinations in South Africa
Seychelles has Some of the Most Amazing Nature Walks and Trails
The Best Time to Visit the Gambia is Now
A Scholarship To Empower Next Generation of African Storytellers
Nandipha Mntambo: Transcending Instinct
Common Threads – Contemporary African Fashion