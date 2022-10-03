Africa-America Institute’s 38th Annual Awards Gala – Connecting People, Connecting Worlds

Honoring the achievements of Africans and diasporans across a variety of fields, the Africa-America Institute held its 38th annual awards gala in New York City last week. Coinciding with the United Nations being in session, the event attracted an inspiring range of diplomats, scientists, activists and artists with the express purpose of celebrating successes and creating new relationships to fortify Africa. AAI’s 2022 honorees were a fascinating group: they work in technology, film, and food science—all areas where Africa has plenty to offer. A young scientist from Ethiopia working inside the research labs of IBM is spearheading innovations in climate science and other areas that affect Africa—and the world. His mentors noted that one of his gifts is seeing—and acting on—the link between knowledge and action. The AAI also honored the people and government of Botswana, noting that the country has invested in the well-being of its people through policies supporting education, health, environmental stewardship, and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE: NEW YORK SOCIAL DIARY | AFRICA.COM

