iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Africa-America Institute’s 38th Annual Awards Gala – Connecting People, Connecting Worlds

18 seconds ago 1 min read

Honoring the achievements of Africans and diasporans across a variety of fields, the Africa-America Institute held its 38th annual awards gala in New York City last week. Coinciding with the United Nations being in session, the event attracted an inspiring range of diplomats, scientists, activists and artists with the express purpose of celebrating successes and creating new relationships to fortify Africa. AAI’s 2022 honorees were a fascinating group: they work in technology, film, and food science—all areas where Africa has plenty to offer. A young scientist from Ethiopia working inside the research labs of IBM is spearheading innovations in climate science and other areas that affect Africa—and the world. His mentors noted that one of his gifts is seeing—and acting on—the link between knowledge and action. The AAI also honored the people and government of Botswana, noting that the country has invested in the well-being of its people through policies supporting education, health, environmental stewardship, and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE: NEW YORK SOCIAL DIARY | AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Mami Wata is on a Mission to Bring African Art and Surf to the World

2 mins ago
1 min read

The First Statue of an African Displayed in Trafalgar Square

3 mins ago
1 min read

Time to Transform the Future of Tourism in Namibia

5 mins ago
1 min read

The City of Cape Town is Ready to Welcome Remote Workers 

6 mins ago
1 min read

Accra is Known for Giving its Guests a Cultural Experience of a Lifetime

8 mins ago
1 min read

Addis Ababa Bole Airport has a New Hotel Courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines Group

10 mins ago
1 min read

Inside the AAI Gala

4 days ago
1 min read

Malian Basketballers Apologize for Brawl

4 days ago
1 min read

Experts at the WTO Public Forum Talk Greening SMEs to Harness the Benefits of the AfCFTA

4 days ago
1 min read

Dealing with Child Marriages on the Continent

4 days ago
2 min read

Tighter Controls at Uganda’s Borders

4 days ago
1 min read

The First Statue of an African Displayed in Trafalgar Square

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa-America Institute’s 38th Annual Awards Gala – Connecting People, Connecting Worlds

18 seconds ago
1 min read

Mami Wata is on a Mission to Bring African Art and Surf to the World

2 mins ago
1 min read

The First Statue of an African Displayed in Trafalgar Square

3 mins ago
1 min read

Time to Transform the Future of Tourism in Namibia

5 mins ago

Share