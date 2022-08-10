iAfrica

Affected Families Of Marikana Massacre To Get Update On Compensation

File Photo: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

6 hours ago

Solicitor-General Fhedzisani Pandelani is expected to give an update on Wednesday on the compensation awarded to those affected by the Marikana Massacre.

Wednesday officially marks 10 years of the wildcat strike at Lonmin Platinum in Marikana that claimed the lives of 34 mineworkers who were shot dead by police, while another 10 died in the events leading up to the mass shooting.

It was revealed last year that over R170 million had been paid to victims of the gruesome incident.

Pandelani is expected to outline if any further support will be given to the loved ones of the deceased mineworkers.

He is also expected to give clarity on financial compensation for more than 300 survivors of the massacre.

