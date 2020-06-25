AfDB Lauded for its Transparency

Share with your network!

Publish What You Fund has ranked the African Development Bank (AFDB) fourth out of 47 global development institutions on its aid Transparency Index. The Index is the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major development agencies. The index places the Bank in the highest category of transparency along with other world class institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and UNDP. Publish What You Fund ranked the Bank ‘very good’ the highest of the five categories used to assess organisations’ transparency. The ranking is based on several criteria, including finance and budgets, basic information data, organisational planning and performance. In the new Index, which covers the 2019 year, the African Development Bank scored 95.5 out of 100 on transparency, a significant improvement on its score for 2018. The institution’s commitment to total transparency is illustrated by MapAfrica, a web-based platform that maps all of the Bank’s investments across the African continent.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

