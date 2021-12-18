AfDB and Ethiopia Talk Current and Post-Covid-19 Development Priorities

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde met with African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina while on a working visit to Côte d’Ivoire. Describing the African Development Bank as Ethiopia’s development partner of choice, President Zewde commended the Bank for its longstanding support and its role in Ethiopia’s development. “In so many areas — agriculture, transport, energy, the water sector, multisector — the support we have been getting for years from the African Development Bank, up to more than one billion dollars, has been very vital for Ethiopia,” she said. Zewde said Ethiopians had endured a difficult time over the past two years but that there were positive signs for the future despite the troubles the country was going through. “Industrial parks have especially brought about hope for many young Ethiopians, but specifically women.” Extolling the role of women in development, President Zewde said she was personally interested in the Bank’s youth employment/women empowerment project, describing it as one which is as close to her heart as it is to Dr. Adesina’s.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!