ADvTECH To Roll Out Cutting Edge Tech Platform To Schools In Rest Of Africa

JSE-listed ADvTECH, Africa’s largest private education provider, has announced the rollout of its custom tech learning platform to its schools in the rest of Africa next year, following its success in South Africa.

ADvLEARN, a customised platform developed for ADvTECH, was rolled out across South African schools in January 2023 and provides personalised learning paths using adaptive technology to deliver data-driven insights and learning analytics. ADvLEARN, developed for the group by MathU, utilises artificial intelligence to create customised learning pathways for each student, ensuring a deeper understanding of concepts. This groundbreaking approach, unique in Africa, empowers teachers to monitor student progress in real-time, granting insights to cater to individual learning needs. Additionally, the platform enables teachers to assign personalised learning in the form of homework and assessments to students, offering instant feedback with automated grading.

Following the local rollout, ADvTECH schools in South Africa now have access to valuable learner progress data, enabling teachers to provide targeted support to students.

The 2023 data analysis has revealed that students who regularly engage with the platform experience marked improvements in their subject grades, with progress rates between 15% and 29%.

“We have been delighted with the results of ADvLEARN in South Africa and we are confident that we will be able to replicate the excellent results achieved by our students, in our schools in the rest of Africa,” says Desiree Hugo, Academic Head of ADvTECH Schools Division.

ADvLEARN’s ambitious expansion strategy for the year 2024 marks a significant milestone in ADvTECH’s mission to provide world-class educational solutions across the continent.

In 2024, ADvLEARN’s expansion will include the rollout to ADvTECH Schools across the Rest of Africa, with Crawford International Kenya scheduled for launch at the end of January 2024, followed by its introduction to Gaborone International School in Botswana in February 2024. Furthermore, ADvLEARN will extend its reach to Makini Schools in Kenya, further enhancing the availability of its innovative platform. The ADvLEARN platform will assist students with the Cambridge Curriculum in Mathematics Year 7 to 12, Physics Year 10 to 11 (IGCSE), Physics Year 12 (AS Levels), Chemistry Year 10 to 11 (IGCSE) and Chemistry Year 12 (AS Levels).

“After the successful pilot phase for ADvTECH schools in South Africa, ADvTECH is thrilled to announce the formalisation of a contract with the developers, ensuring the continued integration of ADvLEARN across all ADvTECH Schools, including those in the rest of Africa,” says Darren Purdon Academic Project Manager of ADvTECH’s Central Academic Team.

“We eagerly anticipate the forthcoming innovative developments on the ADvLEARN platform, as we are committed to providing all our students with a 21st-century education that fosters academic excellence and personalised learning experiences.”

Says Hugo: “ADvTECH’s commitment to digital innovation in education marks a transformative step forward in equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of modern learning. With ADvLEARN’s widespread implementation, ADvTECH further solidifies our position as a leader in pioneering educational solutions.”