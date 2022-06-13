Adekunle Gold: “There Are a Lot of Great African Designers. The Talent is Outstanding.”

Known as a great musical talent, Nigerian artist Adekunle Gold is garnering a similarly stellar reputation for his sense of style. In this far-reaching interview, he discusses his influences and the exceptional African talent he taps to keep him looking at the top of his game. Punchy blood orange suits from Paul Smith sit next to sharply-cut, flared, cream two-piece numbers from Vivienne Westwood and traditional Nigerian wear from brands such as Kemakolam. What’s more he’s a regular on the fashion circuit – he was a guest of Riccardo Tisci’s at Burberry’s London show earlier this year, and he’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of Naomi Campbell at Vogue’s last BAFTA party.
