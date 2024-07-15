Addressing Climate Impact on South Africa’s Finances: Ramaphosa Calls for Action

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his recent newsletter the profound financial toll of increasing natural disasters on South Africa. He emphasized that these disasters not only hinder economic growth and reduce tax revenues but also necessitate higher spending on disaster relief and social support for affected communities. To tackle these challenges head-on amid climate change, the National Treasury will host a symposium this week focused on financing the country’s climate response.

Returning to Cape Town amidst severe flooding, President Ramaphosa underscored the urgent need for action. He stressed that the symposium, organized in collaboration with the Presidential Climate Commission, will convene stakeholders from government, industry, academia, civil society, and climate experts.

This critical event aims to intensify climate action across South Africa’s economy, emphasizing the country’s commitment to building resilience in the face of escalating weather extremes. Ramaphosa noted that developing countries, like South Africa, bear minimal historical responsibility for global greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.