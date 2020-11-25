Addis Tells Everyone to Stay Out of It

Ethiopia has urged the international community to refrain from “unwelcome and unlawful acts of interference” in its affairs following calls to end the conflict in the northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called the military offensive a “law-enforcement operation”. His deadline to Tigray fighters to surrender will lapse on Wednesday. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed and thousands have been forced from their homes. On Tuesday, a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the fighting in Tigray ended without a statement, according to AFP news agency, with African countries reportedly requesting more time to allow for diplomatic efforts by the African Union to continue. Meanwhile, the EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell met with Ethiopia’s foreign minister to discuss the conflict. Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, writing in Foreign Policy, warns against internationally brokered “superficial dialogues” that could reward the TPLF leaders with impunity and lead other restive ethnic groups to think that “violence pays off.”
SOURCE: BBC | FOREIGN POLICY
More Stories
Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt
Remote Work Solution for African Firms
Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt
Senegalese Authorities are Still Trying to Explain a Mysterious Skin Disease
Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap
With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services
Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts
How Africa’s Girls Fare on the Girl-Friendly Index
Nigeria’s Men Take the Lead in Fight against GBV
Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination
The Changing Nature of Education in Africa
South Africa is Living Beyond its Means