Addis Defies Court Order 

Ethiopian authorities have refused to release three detained journalists, despite a court order they be given bail. Solomon Shumye, Meaza Mohammed and Temesgen Desalegn appeared Tuesday morning before the Federal First Instance Court and were granted bail of about $190 each. However, the federal police force immediately appealed the judge’s decision at the High Court. The High Court overruled the lower court’s decision, and the three journalists were returned to police custody. The three journalists are among 19 arrested last month in a crackdown aimed at reporters who have been critical of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government. The government accuses the journalists of inciting violence and disturbing the country’s peace through their work. Authorities have accused Temesgen Desalegn, editor of privately owned Feteh magazine, of inciting violence and public disturbance through unspecified interviews published on YouTube. Solomon Shumye, a current affairs talk show host, is accused of inciting violence on his show. It is not clear what accusations Meaza Mohammed faces. The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned the arrest of the 19 and called for the Ethiopian government to unconditionally release them.

SOURCE: VOA

