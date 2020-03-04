Wed. Mar 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Addis Accuses the US of Taking Sides in the Nile Dam Project

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The United States has been “undiplomatic” in its role facilitating talks between three countries on the Nile River over a giant dam, Ethiopia said on Tuesday, but promised to continue negotiations. The US Department of the Treasury (DoT) stepped in last year after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi put in a request to his ally, US President Donald Trump. Last week, the DoT said an agreement had been reached and urged Ethiopia to sign “at the earliest possible time”, while Egypt said it had signed the “fair and balanced” deal. However, Ethiopia, which skipped the most recent round of talks, denied any deal had been agreed.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Using Tech to Fight East Africa’s Locust Invasion

3 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Could Cost African Airlines $40m in Revenue

26 mins ago
1 min read

The 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa

29 mins ago
1 min read

Celebrations as the Last Ebola Patient is Discharged

30 mins ago
1 min read

Tourists Vandalise Prominent Landmark in Namibia

24 hours ago
1 min read

Are Forest Gardens a Match for Desert Locusts?

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Addis Accuses the US of Taking Sides in the Nile Dam Project

1 min ago
1 min read

Using Tech to Fight East Africa’s Locust Invasion

3 mins ago
1 min read

Coronavirus Could Cost African Airlines $40m in Revenue

26 mins ago
1 min read

The 50 Most Powerful Women in Africa

29 mins ago