Addis Accuses the US of Taking Sides in the Nile Dam Project

Share with your network!

The United States has been “undiplomatic” in its role facilitating talks between three countries on the Nile River over a giant dam, Ethiopia said on Tuesday, but promised to continue negotiations. The US Department of the Treasury (DoT) stepped in last year after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi put in a request to his ally, US President Donald Trump. Last week, the DoT said an agreement had been reached and urged Ethiopia to sign “at the earliest possible time”, while Egypt said it had signed the “fair and balanced” deal. However, Ethiopia, which skipped the most recent round of talks, denied any deal had been agreed.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!