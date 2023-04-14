Addis Accused of Stalling in the Great Dam Talks

Egypt’s deputy foreign minister on African affairs has accused Ethiopia of “buying time” through negotiations while continuing to fill its disputed Nile dam without an agreement. In a statement this week the minister condemned statements by Ethiopia that had accused Cairo of “politicising” the Nile dam dispute. The fresh row received mixed reactions in Egyptian local media. Prominent pro-state host Ahmed Moussa said Addis Ababa intentionally built the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to “harm” Egypt and Sudan. Opposition TV host Muhammad Nasser blamed the Egyptian government and media for not taking a stronger stance against the issue. Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have been embroiled in a years-long dispute over the dam, which Sudan and Egypt fear would reduce their shares of water from the River Nile.
SOURCE: BBC
