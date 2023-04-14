iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Addis Accused of Stalling in the Great Dam Talks

10 seconds ago 1 min read

Egypt’s deputy foreign minister on African affairs has accused Ethiopia of “buying time” through negotiations while continuing to fill its disputed Nile dam without an agreement. In a statement this week the minister condemned statements by Ethiopia that had accused Cairo of “politicising” the Nile dam dispute. The fresh row received mixed reactions in Egyptian local media. Prominent pro-state host Ahmed Moussa said Addis Ababa intentionally built the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam to “harm” Egypt and Sudan. Opposition TV host Muhammad Nasser blamed the Egyptian government and media for not taking a stronger stance against the issue. Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have been embroiled in a years-long dispute over the dam, which Sudan and Egypt fear would reduce their shares of water from the River Nile.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Conservation Agencies Distressed after News that More Rhinos were Poached in Botswana 

1 min ago
1 min read

Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees

5 mins ago
1 min read

Iceland’s Biggest Fishing Firm Accused of Corrupt Deals in Namibia

6 mins ago
1 min read

Space at the Service of EU-AU Cooperation

7 mins ago
1 min read

East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business

8 mins ago
1 min read

Reveal of Africa.com’s 2023 Definitive List of Women CEOs

2 days ago
1 min read

For the First Time the Government of Kenya has Failed to Pay its Employees

2 days ago
1 min read

Eritrean Doctor Appeals for Conjoined Twins

2 days ago
1 min read

Growing Threat in the Gulf of Guinea

2 days ago
1 min read

The Women on the Frontlines of Somalia’s Stories

2 days ago
1 min read

UN Food Relief Agency Investigates the Theft of Food in Ethiopia

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Addis Accused of Stalling in the Great Dam Talks

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Conservation Agencies Distressed after News that More Rhinos were Poached in Botswana 

1 min ago
1 min read

Easing Barriers to Do Business in South Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Atrocities Committed in Removal of DRC Refugees

5 mins ago

Share