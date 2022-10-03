iAfrica

Addis Ababa Bole Airport has a New Hotel Courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines Group

Travelers visiting Addis Ababa, Ethiopia now have a new five-star accommodation option available to them. According to Travel Weekly, Ethiopian Skylight In-Terminal Hotel is accessible via Departure Terminal 2, a $363 million terminal that opened in 2019. The hotel is situated within walking distance of the departure gate. Construction of the new hotel began in December 2020 and two phases will be required for its toral completion. With phase one having already been completed, 41 rooms are available for booking.

