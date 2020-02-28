Fri. Feb 28th, 2020

Adam Catzavelos To Pay R50K Fine Or Serve 2 Years In Jail Over Racist Video

6 mins ago 1 min read
Convicted racist Adam Catzavelos has been sentenced to paying a R50,000 fine or 2 years in jail – wholly suspended for 5 years unless he commits another crime.

Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty to making racists comments while on a beach in Greece. He filmed himself celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in a rant that quickly went viral, which sparked fury in South Africa.

