Adam Catzavelos To Pay R50K Fine Or Serve 2 Years In Jail Over Racist Video

Convicted racist Adam Catzavelos has been sentenced to paying a R50,000 fine or 2 years in jail – wholly suspended for 5 years unless he commits another crime.
Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty to making racists comments while on a beach in Greece. He filmed himself celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in a rant that quickly went viral, which sparked fury in South Africa.
More Stories
City Of Cape Town To Conclude Verification Process Of Foreign Nationals
Mbalula: Mboweni Should Have Consulted Me Over Prasa Budget Cuts
Search Operation For Six People Missing At Sea Continues
Strong Winds Fuel Du Toitskloof Fires, Properties In Danger
Ramaphosa Urges Evacuation Of SA Citizens From Wuhan
Roads Closed In Sandton Due To EFF March To Eskom Headquarters