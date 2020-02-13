Thu. Feb 13th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Adam Catzavelos Back In Court For Sentencing Over Racist Utterances

Adam Catzavelos Back In Court For Sentencing Over Racist Utterances
8 mins ago 1 min read

Sentencing proceedings in the case against Adam Catzavelos are expected to resume in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Catzavelos was convicted of crimen injuria after pleading guilty to making racists comments while on a beach in Greece. He filmed himself celebrating the absence of black people on the beach in a rant that quickly went viral, which sparked fury in South Africa.

The case against Catzavelos was brought by the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego. She’s expected to testify on behalf of the State in aggravation of sentence.

“We will be aggravating the complaints for him to get the maximum possible sentence,” Mashego said.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Eskom Hoping To Avoid Power Cuts For Second Day In A Row

4 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town Rally Demands To See State Capture Accused Jailed

12 mins ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa’s Sona Must Give ‘Realistic Hope’ – Analysts

18 mins ago
2 min read

Parliament Unsure Of Zuma’s Sona Attendance

17 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Meet With Youth Ahead Of Sona

17 hours ago
1 min read

State Drops Charges Against Man Implicated In Kwahlelo Tiwane Kidnapping

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Hoping To Avoid Power Cuts For Second Day In A Row

4 mins ago
1 min read

Adam Catzavelos Back In Court For Sentencing Over Racist Utterances

8 mins ago
1 min read

Cape Town Rally Demands To See State Capture Accused Jailed

12 mins ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa’s Sona Must Give ‘Realistic Hope’ – Analysts

18 mins ago