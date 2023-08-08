Actress Thuso Mbedu Joins Miss South Africa 2023 As A Judge, L’Oréal Paris Empowers Women To “Walk Your Worth”

L’Oréal Paris is thrilled to announce that actress and L’Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Ambassador Thuso Mbedu will be one of the judges for the Miss South Africa 2023 competition. This exciting addition brings immense talent and expertise to the judging panel, further elevating the calibre of this iconic event.

In its Miss South Africa 2023 sponsorship, L’Oréal Paris aims to empower women to embrace their worth and showcase their beauty inside and out. The collaboration with Thuso Mbedu, known for her powerful performances and inspiring journey, amplifies this message of empowerment and self-worth.

Mbedu, in her role as judge, will bring her unique perspective and experiences to the competition, encouraging the contestants to embrace their individuality and walk confidently. Her presence will inspire the finalists to focus not only on their external beauty but also on their inner strength and resilience.

The partnership between Thuso Mbedu and L’Oréal Paris is set to revolutionize beauty standards and inspire a wave of self-worth and confidence across the continent. Through the “Walk Your Worth” message, L’Oréal Paris encourages women to embrace their uniqueness and walk confidently in their own skin. With Mbedu’s influence and inspiring journey, this message will resonate with the Miss South Africa finalists and viewers alike, encouraging them to celebrate their worth and redefine traditional beauty standards.

“We are honoured to have the L’Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan Ambassador Thuso Mbedu join the Miss South Africa 2023 judging panel,” said Ayanda Mackay, Marketing Manager for L’Oréal Paris Skin and Hair. “This partnership allows us to support and uplift women as they redefine what it means to be a beauty queen. We believe that when women are empowered, they can achieve anything they set their minds to, and we are thrilled to be a part of this incredible platform.”

Stay tuned for the unforgettable Miss South Africa 2023 finale on Sunday, 13 August 2023, where the new Miss South Africa will be crowned, embodying grace, strength, and the spirit of South African womanhood.