Actor Kelly Preston (57), John Travolta’s Wife, Dies Of Breast Cancer

American actor Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including Jerry Maguire and Twins, has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” the 66-year-old Grease actor said in his post.
Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith in Honolulu, she changed her name to Kelly Preston before securing her first film role in the 1985 romcom Mischief, then appeared in another teen comedy, Secret Admirer.
Travolta, star of the hit dance movies Saturday Night Fever and Grease, met Preston in 1988 when they appeared together in a film called The Experts. They married on 5 September, 1991, in Paris.
Preston is survived by her husband and their children – daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.
“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” her daughter, Ella Travolta, wrote in a tribute posted on Instagram.
