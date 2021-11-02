iAfrica

ActionSA’s Mashaba blames ANC for poor voter turnout

Disappointed over poor voter turnout, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is blaming the African National Congress (ANC) for the dismal voter showing at the polls.

He told Eyewitness News that there was a huge challenge in getting people to believe in the power of their individual actions.

Mashaba was reacting to news that by 5pm on Monday that only 8 million out of 26 million eligible South Africans had cast their vote in the local government elections.

He’s contesting the local government elections for the first time with ActionSA, which was established last year, and he’s hoping to be voted in as the mayor of Johannesburg, a position that he previously held while still a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Mashaba said that the voter turnout was a reflection of how the ANC had failed the country.

“About 20 years ago, I started saying to my wife every night when I would get home that I have a sense, and I’m not a prophet, that the ANC is determined to keep black people poor, uneducated and ignorant and we are paying the price. Voting in a democratic dispensation is one of the most powerful tools that any nation can use,” Mashaba said.

