ActionSA’s Conditional Alliance with ANC in Johannesburg

ActionSA has announced a strategic shift in Johannesburg’s municipal politics, agreeing to collaborate with the African National Congress (ANC) under a specific condition: the removal of Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda as executive mayor. The decision marks a notable change in the party’s approach, as it will not fully join the ANC-led multi-party government but will support the ANC on an “issue-by-issue” basis in the municipal council.

This move comes from ActionSA’s highest decision-making body, aiming to address what they view as poor governance and political instability in the city. ActionSA, with its 44 seats in the Joburg Council, has previously partnered with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in various capacities since the 2021 local government elections.

In a media briefing, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and national chairperson Michael Beaumont emphasized their commitment to stabilizing municipal governance. Beaumont highlighted that the party’s support will be based solely on the merits of each issue, underscoring their focus on effective governance.

This decision follows recent developments where the DA and ANC have formed a Government of National Unity in Parliament.