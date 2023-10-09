ActionSA Welcomes Thembinkosi Rawula

Tembinkosi Rawula, a former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament, is returning to active politics.

In the Eastern Cape, ActionSA has announced him as its newest member.

Athol Trollip, the party’s Eastern Cape chair, says Rawula provides a wealth of experience to the party.

Julius Malema, commander of the red berets, was infamously accused by Rawula of accepting funds from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Additionally, he effectively defended himself in a defamation case brought by the president of the EFF.

Trollip asserts that Rawula exemplifies the type of individual who should assume a position of leadership in society.

That are willing to take a position against any wrong, particularly corruption, and have the conviction to defend themselves in court. “What makes this person’s membership in ActionSA even more impressive is that, after successfully defending himself in two high courts, he realized he had talent and went on to earn an LLB.”