ActionSA Threatens Legal Against IEC

Former Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba

8 mins ago

The Independent Electoral Commission says it’s not to blame for the absence of ActionSA’s name on ward ballots.

It says the party did not register an abbreviated name or acronym.

Instead, it responded with “Not Applicable” in the space where it was required to indicate its abbreviated name, but ActionSA says this was because its full party name – ActionSA – is within the eight-character limit for an abbreviation.

The party insists it will take legal action against the IEC.

This follows the IEC’s final draft ballot papers for wards in Gauteng, which contain just the Logo of ActionSA.

The party says this will limit chances for its supporters to identify its candidates.

Party Leader Herrman Mashaba says his party has been informed the matter will not be addressed.

