ActionSA Takes eThekwini Metro To Court

Something stinks in the municipality of eThekwini and Durban residents have had enough.
Opposition parties are now taking legal action to ensure sewer infrastructure is fixed.
The city says it’s doing all it can after sewerage systems were damaged by floods.
It’s reopened a number of beaches after high E. Coli levels forced them to close.
But ActionSA is not convinced of the quality of the water.
More Stories
Ukrainian Grain Export Deal Extended Four Months
Ukrainian Air Defense Missile Likely Caused Explosion in Poland
City Of Cape Town Cuts Off Illegal Connections
Israel’s Most-Wanted Gang Leader, 7 Others arrested in Bryanston
Police Nab Eskom Contractor For Alleged Sabotage
Invasive Mosquito Threatens Malaria Control In Africa
Russia’s War On Ukraine Tears Rift At G20 Bali Summit
Motsoaledi Proposes Changes To Electoral Amendment Bill
State Capture Corruption Is Entrenched In Government – National Treasury
At Least 1,400 ‘Ghost’ Employees At Prasa – Mbalula
Phala Phala Report Not Ready – Mashatile
Biden Expected To Talk About US Climate Actions At UN Conference