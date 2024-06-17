ActionSA has pledged to closely monitor the African National Congress (ANC) to ensure it fulfills its coalition commitments. This comes after the ANC, along with the Democratic Alliance and other parties, agreed to establish a Government of National Unity (GNU) in the recent parliamentary session.

Atholl Trollip of ActionSA pointed out that compromises have already begun to maintain the new government. He highlighted concerns over the size of the Cabinet, noting that all parties except the ANC have criticized its bloated nature. Trollip recalled Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2018 promise to reduce the Cabinet’s size and expressed interest in whether this commitment would be honored or if the Cabinet would expand to accommodate coalition partners.

ActionSA intends to hold the ANC accountable as part of its oversight role within the coalition.