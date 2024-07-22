ActionSA Demands Repeal of R200 Electricity Surcharge as It Partners with ANC in Johannesburg

ActionSA is now collaborating with the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, but with a crucial condition: the repeal of the contentious R200 surcharge on prepaid electricity. Announced during a media briefing on Monday, this partnership is contingent upon the ANC reversing the surcharge imposed on prepaid electricity users this month.

The new surcharge requires Johannesburg households using prepaid electricity to pay an additional R200 monthly. ActionSA, which has been a vocal critic of the ANC since its formation in 2020, has agreed to join the city’s administration only if their demands are met. These include the removal of Al Jama-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda from the mayoral office.

ActionSA’s national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, emphasized the need for action to stabilize Johannesburg’s service delivery. “We can’t just stand by and let Johannesburg deteriorate. Change is necessary, and we must adapt to the shifting political landscape,” he said.

Despite this partnership, ActionSA will maintain its stance as an opposition party within the metro, underscoring its commitment to reform and better governance.