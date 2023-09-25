Hammanskraal residents won with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Rooiwal wastewater treatment project proclamation, ActionSA declared.

The president signed the proclamation authorizing the SIU to investigate Tshwane metro corruption and maladministration.

The water project tender is over R250 million.

Blackhead Consulting, owned by dubious billionaire Edwin Sodi, won the deal.

Sodi faces fraud, corruption, theft, and money laundering charges for an R255 million Free State asbestos tender.

The restoration of the Rooiwal waterplant was supposed to provide clean drinking water to Hammanskraal and other parts of Tshwane, but it went wrong, killing at least 15 people in a May cholera outbreak.

Funzi Ngobeni, ActionSA’s Gauteng chair, said the investigation was long overdue.

ActionSA handed up a report from the Hammanskraal water crisis commission of inquiry last July, and we are pleased that the SIU has followed up.”