Action Society Accuses Cele of Politicising Crime

Minister Bheki Cele briefs media on COVID-19 #Level1 lockdown regulations. Photo Credit: GCIS

16 mins ago 1 min read

Director of Action Society, Ian Cameron, has accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of politicising crime.

Cameron and Cele faced off in Gugulethu on Tuesday during a community meeting to address crime.

Cameron is also mulling legal action after he was manhandled and removed from a community meeting that Cele had with Gugulethu and Nyanga residents.

Several elderly community members watched as tensions rose in the hall.

Cameron, who is accused of gatecrashing the meeting, criticised the minister for a failure to deploy sufficient law enforcement in hotspot areas.

He said that the shortage in resources made a bad problem even worse, especially in Khayelitsha and Delft where rape and murder remain a cause for concern.

