Action SA Welcomes SCA Rejection Of Stalingrad Tactics With Lily Mine Tragedy

ActionSA welcomes the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) rejection of a request by Vantage Goldfields to delay Lily Mine court hearings to 2023. This brings us one step closer to getting justice for the families of the Lily Mine Three who died at the mine seven years ago.

Action SA has long maintained that Vantage Goldfields have applied Stalingrad tactics and is now, through its lawyers, hopeful that the court will bring closure to the families of Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyirende who died at the mine in February 2016.

In his decision, SCA Acting President reiterated that the matter cannot be struck from the roll, and will therefore proceed in November 2022 – thereby bringing an end to the dilatory tactics brought by the attorneys of Vantage Goldfields.

The families of the miners have been robbed of justice since the mine’s collapse, having been sent from pillar to post, and in a desperate plea in 2019 camped outside the mine in a desperate plea to bring attention to their cause.

Furthermore, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) itself has failed to help the families, and therefore Action SA has stepped in to ensure that justice is delivered to victims. ActionSA reiterates that we will not be intimidated by any attorneys, origination or branch of government to ensure that the families of the victims of the Lily Mine tragedy get what they deserve.

