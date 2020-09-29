Action SA Application Rejected by IEC

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected the registration of Action SA as a political party.
This decision was based on similarities with the Party of Action (POA), and the use of the South African flag in the logo.
Herman Mashaba applied to the IEC for registration of his party earlier this month.
In a statement, Action SA says the IEC has acted irrationally and it is appealing the decision.
The POA have accused the former Johannesburg mayor of stealing its logo and appropriating its name when he launched Action SA party.
Established in 2018, POA has a membership of around 100,000.
More Stories
Intense Cold Front Expected To Hit The Cape From Wednesday
South Africa Lost 2.2 Million Jobs In Second Quarter
Eskom Maintenance Workers To Strike
The MAC On COVID-19 Is Not Disbanded – Mkhize
188 More COVID-19 Deaths In SA
More Arrests Expected In Connection With Kinnear Murder – Cele
Opposition Calls For Mapisa-Nqakula To Be Sacked
Plans To Ease Load Shedding Are In Place – Ramaphosa
SA COVID-19 Recovery Rate Hits 90%
Ramaphosa Reprimands Minister Of Defence For Zimbabwe Trip
Tremors Felt In Cape Town After Earthquake Reported Off Coast
969 New Cases Brings SA Total To 669 498