Ace Magashule’s Appeal Dismissed by the Constitutional Court

Ace Magashule’s attempt to appeal his suspension from the ANC was denied by the Constitutional Court. Magashule sought a declaration that the party’s step-aside resolution was unconstitutional.In its decision, the Supreme Court stated that his appeal had no reasonable chance of success.

Magashule was kicked out of the ANC in May of last year.That was after he refused to step aside voluntarily. He is currently charged with fraud and corruption in connection with an R255 million rand asbestos tender.

When the tender was awarded, Magashule was the Free State Premier.

