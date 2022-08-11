iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Ace Magashule’s Appeal Dismissed by the Constitutional Court

16 seconds ago 1 min read

Ace Magashule’s attempt to appeal his suspension from the ANC was denied by the Constitutional Court. Magashule sought a declaration that the party’s step-aside resolution was unconstitutional.In its decision, the Supreme Court stated that his appeal had no reasonable chance of success.

Magashule was kicked out of the ANC in May of last year.That was after he refused to step aside voluntarily. He is currently charged with fraud and corruption in connection with an R255 million rand asbestos tender.

When the tender was awarded, Magashule was the Free State Premier.

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Delays in Zandile Gumede Corruption Case Enrages Judge

36 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Should Apologise Says Widows of Miners in Marikana

1 hour ago
1 min read

Zikalala Reinstated to the Executive in the KZN Legislature

2 hours ago
2 min read

The 3 Biggest Problems With Remote Work – What The Research Says

1 day ago
5 min read

Are Old School Methods Of Saving Holding South Africans Back?

1 day ago
1 min read

Affected Families Of Marikana Massacre To Get Update On Compensation

1 day ago
1 min read

Suspects Arrested In Krugersdorp Due Back In Court

1 day ago
1 min read

Western Cape DA Calls On Ramaphosa To Fire Cele

1 day ago
1 min read

Malema Slams Zondo Appointment As Chief Justice

2 days ago
1 min read

Struggle For Women Not Yet Over – Ramaphosa

2 days ago
3 min read

Can The Future Of Technology Bridge The Gender Divide In Africa?

2 days ago
1 min read

Soldiers Won’t Be Deployed Against The People Of SA – SANDF

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ace Magashule’s Appeal Dismissed by the Constitutional Court

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Delays in Zandile Gumede Corruption Case Enrages Judge

36 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Should Apologise Says Widows of Miners in Marikana

1 hour ago
1 min read

Zikalala Reinstated to the Executive in the KZN Legislature

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer