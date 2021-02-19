Ace Magashule Returns To Court

Share with your network!

Embattled ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, finds himself embroiled in allegations of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

He is due to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s court on Friday.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has also joined the chorus of those calling for Magashule to step down.

Meanwhile, former Free State Public Works MEC Sekgopi Malebo is calling on uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans to respect the constitution.

He says pressure from MKMVA veterans on branches to support ANC Secretary-General is an abuse of ANC members.

