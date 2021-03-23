ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice

The ACDP has protested outside the Constitutional Court in support of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Its leader Kenneth Meshoe is defending the Chief Justice’s right to comment on Israel.
Mogoeng is appealing a ruling by the Judicial Conduct Committee ordering him to apologise for comments he made last year about the state of Israel.
This, after various advocacy groups laid complaints over Mogoeng’s comments.
According to Meshoe, if it was stated clearly in the Constitution or the Judicial Code of Conduct that judges were exempt from exercising their freedom of speech, they would support that.
Meshoe says that the Chief Justice should be applauded, instead of being condemned for what he said.
More Stories
Gumede And Co-Accused To Appear In Court
SA Reports 599 New Cases
Malawi Court Rejects Another Bushiri Application
TVET College Students Want Answers
Home Affairs Signs Historic Agreement For Asylum Seekers
Students Take Fees Protest To The Union Buildings
SA Records 1 051 New COVID-19 Cases
Harding Wins Kenya Open
New Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive
SA Records 1 378 New Cases
Gauteng Braces For Third Wave
Home Affairs Offers Services Over Long Weekend