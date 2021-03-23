ACDP Protests In Support Of Chief Justice

Share with your network!

The ACDP has protested outside the Constitutional Court in support of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Its leader Kenneth Meshoe is defending the Chief Justice’s right to comment on Israel.

Mogoeng is appealing a ruling by the Judicial Conduct Committee ordering him to apologise for comments he made last year about the state of Israel.

This, after various advocacy groups laid complaints over Mogoeng’s comments.

According to Meshoe, if it was stated clearly in the Constitution or the Judicial Code of Conduct that judges were exempt from exercising their freedom of speech, they would support that.

Meshoe says that the Chief Justice should be applauded, instead of being condemned for what he said.

