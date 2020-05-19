Tue. May 19th, 2020

ACDP: Criminal Records For Lockdown Breeches Threat To Employment Prospects

The African Christian Democratic Party has called on government to speed up processes to amend the Criminal Procedure Act so that those who violate the lockdown regulations won’t have criminal records.

There are thousands of South Africans who now have criminal records after being fined for trivial offences such as jogging or walking their dogs in violation of regulations.

The ACDP said that the records were now threatening future job prospects.

ACDP Member of Parliament Steve Swart said that he had raised the matter with the Justice and Correctional Services Minister and was happy that government was working on changing the law.

EWN

