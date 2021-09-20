Accused SA Mother Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Her Three Children

A South African doctor, who shocked the world after being accused of murdering her three children, has been sent for psychiatric evaluation by a New Zealand Court.
Lauren Dickason (40) is accused of killing 6-year-old Liane and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla.
The children were found dead by their father at their home in the port city of Timaru on Thursday.
The family recently moved to New Zealand, and had been in Timaru for only a week. She and her children had been in quarantine for 14 days before moving into their new home.
Dickason will be back in court on 5 October.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes
SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List
SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases
De Lille Looking To Old Stomping Ground
Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo
NICD Reports 3 286 New COVID-19 Cases in SA
Petition Launched To Have SA Removed From UK Travel Red List
SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases
Zuma Rescission Application Denied
State Capture Commission Seeks Another Extension
IEC Ready For Voter Registration Weekend
NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA