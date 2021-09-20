Accused SA Mother Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Her Three Children

A South African doctor, who shocked the world after being accused of murdering her three children, has been sent for psychiatric evaluation by a New Zealand Court.

Lauren Dickason (40) is accused of killing 6-year-old Liane and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla.

The children were found dead by their father at their home in the port city of Timaru on Thursday.

The family recently moved to New Zealand, and had been in Timaru for only a week. She and her children had been in quarantine for 14 days before moving into their new home.

Dickason will be back in court on 5 October.

