iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Accused SA Mother Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Her Three Children

A gavel. Picture: SAPS/facebook.com

10 seconds ago 1 min read

A South African doctor, who shocked the world after being accused of murdering her three children, has been sent for psychiatric evaluation by a New Zealand Court.

Lauren Dickason (40) is accused of killing 6-year-old Liane and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla.

The children were found dead by their father at their home in the port city of Timaru on Thursday.

The family recently moved to New Zealand, and had been in Timaru for only a week. She and her children had been in quarantine for 14 days before moving into their new home.

Dickason will be back in court on 5 October.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes

8 mins ago
1 min read

SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List

11 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases

15 mins ago
1 min read

De Lille Looking To Old Stomping Ground

1 day ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Pays Tribute To Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 286 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Petition Launched To Have SA Removed From UK Travel Red List

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Records 3 648 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Zuma Rescission Application Denied

3 days ago
1 min read

State Capture Commission Seeks Another Extension

3 days ago
iec election counting
1 min read

IEC Ready For Voter Registration Weekend

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 215 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Accused SA Mother Remanded In Custody For Murder Of Her Three Children

10 seconds ago
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Kimberley on 11 January 2020.
1 min read

Ramaphosa Confident Of Mpumalanga Votes

8 mins ago
1 min read

SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List

11 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 2 281 New COVID-19 Cases

15 mins ago