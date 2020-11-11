Accused In Asbestos Case Return To Court

Share with your network!

Seven people accused in the multi-million-rand asbestos corruption case in the Free State will return to the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The suspects made their first appearance last month and they were granted bail of between R50,000 and R500,000.

The group includes senior government officials and businessmen.

The suspects face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

