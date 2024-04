Kwaku Yaro creates mixed-media portraits using cleverly upcycled wax prints, iconic blue-and-red chequered ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bags, and other urban materials. Based in Accra, one of the best places to visit in Africa in 2024, the Ghanaian visual artist namechecks his favourite art markets, beaches and Afrobeat bars in the hometown that inspires his work.

