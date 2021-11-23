Accra’s Sustainable Goals

Across Ghana’s industries, from energy to agriculture, companies are using tech to go green. Earlier this year, the country’s government pledged to create up to $2 billion in green bonds, which it says will help pay for environmental priorities and pave the road to sustainability. In a country that generates 1.1 million metric tons of plastic waste each year, the Accra-based company has turned over 40 million plastic sachets (small bags filled with drinking water) into products such as laptop covers, pencil cases and grocery bags since 2007. “We are creating employment, and also saving our environment,” said Bright Biney, Trashy Bags country manager. “If it’s good for the planet, then it’s good for business.”
SOURCE: CNN
More Stories
Archaeologists Discover the World’s Oldest Jewelry in Moroccan Desert
Clashes Flare over Tunisia Landfill Site
Sudan’s Truce
Malawi’s Dwindling Medical Supplies
Congolese Leader Wants to End Corruption and Squandering of Mining Assets
Stay-at-home Order Against Nigerian Government is Ultimately Harming the Wrong People
Blinken Tells Tunisia’s Leader to Heed the People’s Calls
‘Back Off Ethiopia!’
20 Million Adults in Kenya have just a Month to get Vaccinated
The Bad Boy of Morocco is Cleaning Up its Act
The Leading Adventure Destination in the Indian Ocean Islands
The Best Wellness Retreats in Africa