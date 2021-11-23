Accra’s Sustainable Goals

Across Ghana’s industries, from energy to agriculture, companies are using tech to go green. Earlier this year, the country’s government pledged to create up to $2 billion in green bonds, which it says will help pay for environmental priorities and pave the road to sustainability. In a country that generates 1.1 million metric tons of plastic waste each year, the Accra-based company has turned over 40 million plastic sachets (small bags filled with drinking water) into products such as laptop covers, pencil cases and grocery bags since 2007. “We are creating employment, and also saving our environment,” said Bright Biney, Trashy Bags country manager. “If it’s good for the planet, then it’s good for business.”

SOURCE: CNN

