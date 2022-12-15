Accra’s Economic Crisis Deepens

Ghana’s annual consumer inflation has accelerated to a new 21-year high of 50.3 percent in November, up from 40.4 percent the previous month, driven by utilities, food and fuel. On Tuesday, the West African nation secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3bn, three-year support package. Ghana had approached the IMF in July to ask for financial help after soaring prices and economic hardship spurred street protests. The West African gold, oil and cocoa producer is battling its worst economic crisis in a generation. The local cedi currency is down around 40 percent against the dollar this year. It traded at all-time lows in November, before rallying in anticipation of the IMF deal. Government spending cuts and several central bank interest rate hikes have so far failed to tame inflation.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
The 2022 African Youth Survey Provides New Insights into a Generation Less Optimistic
Africa Has Regressed on its TB Gains
Head of South Africa’s Power Utility Quits
A Digital Future for African Retail
Probe Finds Senegal Misused Funds Meant for Pandemic Relief
Biden Salutes Morocco for Being the First African Nation to Make it so far in the World Cup
How Committed Is the U.S. to Africa? $55B Worth, White House Says
South Africa’s Parliament Voted Not to Start Impeachment Proceedings against President
Torrential Rains Leave DRC Neighbourhood in Ruins
Should African Leaders Seek a Renewal of AGOA?
Bamako Welcomes Family of Nonuplets
Drawbacks that Make Techies in Africa Lack Enthusiasm in the Metaverse