Accra Warns Airlines Bringing In Unvaxxed Guests

Authorities in Ghana have said that airlines which fly unvaccinated foreign nationals into the country will be fined $3,500 per passenger. Airlines also need to make sure that people fill in the required health declaration form. The new directive which takes effect on Tuesday is intended to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The fine is aimed at strengthening the ban on foreign visitors who have not received the coronavirus vaccine from entering Ghana, which came into effect on Monday. Ghanaian citizens and residents abroad are exempt from the ban for the next two weeks, but will be required to get jabbed upon landing at the airport. The authorities say they are concerned about a surge of infections over the festive period. All travellers have to provide proof of a negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours of departure and will also be tested at the airport on arrival. Ghana has vaccinated less than 10% of its 30 million population. The authorities have said that next month the vaccine will be made compulsory for targeted groups including government employees, health workers and students.

SOURCE: BBC

