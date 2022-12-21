iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Accra Starts Tightening its Belt after IMF Deal

19 seconds ago 1 min read

Ghana has temporarily suspended the payment of part of its external debt, including Eurobonds, as it seeks to restructure it after an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week. This measure aims to “prevent a further deterioration of the economic, financial and social situation of Ghana,” he said. Excluded from this suspension are the payment of multilateral debt and new debts contracted as of Monday. So last week the government signed a $3 billion bailout agreement with the IMF to shore up public finances. The agreement includes a debt restructuring. Many Ghanaians fear that the deal will force the government to impose further austerity measures that will further burden the population. With historic inflation of more than 50%, the collapse of the local currency by 50%, prices at the pump that have doubled and a debt whose repayment swallows half of the state revenue, Ghana is grappling with a serious economic crisis. It’s the worst in decades.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Dutch PM Apologises for Colonial Past

1 min ago
1 min read

Less than 10% of the Tunisian Electorate Voted 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Analysts Warn of More Protests Ahead of Liberia’s 2023 Elections

4 mins ago
1 min read

President Ruto Wants to Revive Kenya Airways into Financial Stability in his First Year in Office

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Look at the Role of the Mediator in African Conflicts

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Fights Back Against Wildlife Poachers, But Drought Is Devastating

7 mins ago
1 min read

Benin Hopes to Market itself as a Destination for Afro-descendant Tourists in the Diaspora

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Best African Films of 2022                     

3 days ago
1 min read

Lagos Space Programme is Reconnecting African Fashion to Yoruba Traditions          

3 days ago
1 min read

2022 Was the Year of Asake 

3 days ago
1 min read

Why Are So Many African Art Fairs Dominated by Non-African Dealers?                          

3 days ago
1 min read

The Tajín of West Africa? Dallas Spice Company Wants African Food to be the Next Movement                       

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Accra Starts Tightening its Belt after IMF Deal

20 seconds ago
1 min read

Dutch PM Apologises for Colonial Past

1 min ago
1 min read

Less than 10% of the Tunisian Electorate Voted 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Analysts Warn of More Protests Ahead of Liberia’s 2023 Elections

4 mins ago

Share