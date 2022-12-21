Accra Starts Tightening its Belt after IMF Deal

Ghana has temporarily suspended the payment of part of its external debt, including Eurobonds, as it seeks to restructure it after an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week. This measure aims to “prevent a further deterioration of the economic, financial and social situation of Ghana,” he said. Excluded from this suspension are the payment of multilateral debt and new debts contracted as of Monday. So last week the government signed a $3 billion bailout agreement with the IMF to shore up public finances. The agreement includes a debt restructuring. Many Ghanaians fear that the deal will force the government to impose further austerity measures that will further burden the population. With historic inflation of more than 50%, the collapse of the local currency by 50%, prices at the pump that have doubled and a debt whose repayment swallows half of the state revenue, Ghana is grappling with a serious economic crisis. It’s the worst in decades.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Dutch PM Apologises for Colonial Past
Less than 10% of the Tunisian Electorate Voted
Analysts Warn of More Protests Ahead of Liberia’s 2023 Elections
President Ruto Wants to Revive Kenya Airways into Financial Stability in his First Year in Office
A Look at the Role of the Mediator in African Conflicts
Africa Fights Back Against Wildlife Poachers, But Drought Is Devastating
Benin Hopes to Market itself as a Destination for Afro-descendant Tourists in the Diaspora
The Best African Films of 2022
Lagos Space Programme is Reconnecting African Fashion to Yoruba Traditions
2022 Was the Year of Asake
Why Are So Many African Art Fairs Dominated by Non-African Dealers?
The Tajín of West Africa? Dallas Spice Company Wants African Food to be the Next Movement