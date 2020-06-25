Accra Mends Relations with Abuja

Share with your network!

Ghana’s foreign affairs minister has said the country will reconstruct a building demolished inside the Nigerian High Commission compound in Accra. Armed men reportedly stormed the compound last week and destroyed buildings under construction. Two people have been arrested over the incident. A businessman who had previously claimed that he owned the land where the building was being put up had led the demolition operation, according to an article posted on the Nigerian High Commission website in Ghana. “The man showed up last week with some papers to support his claim and began to knock down the fence surrounding the building,” the article quotes a source at the ministry of foreign affairs as saying. Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said the government would restore the building to its original state as soon as possible. She added that the High Commission will be issued with a title deed for the land.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!