Accra is Known for Giving its Guests a Cultural Experience of a Lifetime

With an extensive restaurant scene, exhilarating nightlife and history that lingers through the city streets, running out of things to do in Accra simply isn’t possible. While the beauty in Accra lies in the everyday interactions with people and blissful community-oriented spirit, there are sides to this city that are rarely mentioned yet add to its charm.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
More Stories
Addis Ababa Bole Airport has a New Hotel Courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines Group
Inside the AAI Gala
Malian Basketballers Apologize for Brawl
Experts at the WTO Public Forum Talk Greening SMEs to Harness the Benefits of the AfCFTA
Dealing with Child Marriages on the Continent
Tighter Controls at Uganda’s Borders
The First Statue of an African Displayed in Trafalgar Square
Ramaphosa’s Opponents Want Him Impeached over a Growing Scandal
‘An Organized Attack on Freedoms by the Remnants of the Old Regime’ – Sudanese Lawyer
A Proposed Ban on the Deployment of Kenyan Domestic Workers to Saudi Arabia
Trial of Guinea’s Former President and Others Accused of the 2009 Stadium Massacre Begins
Essential Medical Supplies at Critically Low Levels in Ethiopia’s Conflict Zone