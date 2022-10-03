iAfrica

Accra is Known for Giving its Guests a Cultural Experience of a Lifetime

With an extensive restaurant scene, exhilarating nightlife and history that lingers through the city streets, running out of things to do in Accra simply isn’t possible. While the beauty in Accra lies in the everyday interactions with people and blissful community-oriented spirit, there are sides to this city that are rarely mentioned yet add to its charm.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

