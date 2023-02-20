Bowmans’ stellar reputation in advising clients on complex cross-border mandates in its various African jurisdictions has been recognised by Chambers and Partners once again.



According to research results published in the 2023 edition of Chambers Global on 16 February 2023, Bowmans’ expertise was rated in 35 legal categories (19 in Band 1), with the firm’s practice in Zambia entering the rankings for the first time. In addition, 75 of its lawyers achieved 92 individual rankings.

Chairman and senior partner, Ezra Davids, says, ‘We are thrilled to be recognised by Chambers once again for the stellar reputation of our firm in the provision of top quality legal services to our clients in both domestic and cross-border matters. These accolades showcase our unique capabilities of commercially sound top notch legal expertise combined with extensive on the ground capabilities in each of the jurisdictions in which we operate. The rankings are also a reflection of our strong relationships with our clients, our commitment to help them manage legal complexities and our continued dedication in assisting them to unlock opportunities on the African continent. It is also a recognition of the high calibre of our lawyers and the culture of quality and client service embedded in our organisation. This further cements our globally renowned reputation as an independent premier African law firm which provides world-class legal services within the African context.’

Chambers and Partners ranks the top firms and lawyers in over 200 jurisdictions. Their credible research methodology involves a team of editors and researchers reviewing submissions and holding interviews with lawyers and their clients.



The comments that the researchers have made about Bowmans, which include feedback from the firm’s clients, provide further evidence of its success. A sample follows:

General Business Law

Mauritius : ‘The team had an excellent understanding of the Mauritian requirements, and practical experience in executing the mandate smoothly.’

: ‘The team had an excellent understanding of the Mauritian requirements, and practical experience in executing the mandate smoothly.’ Tanzania : ‘Bowmans’ team are switched-on, keen on detail and commercially aware.’

: ‘Bowmans’ team are switched-on, keen on detail and commercially aware.’ Zambia: ‘I appreciate their wide and international network of lawyers and the expertise that this brings, which is a major advantage.’

Corporate M&A

Kenya : ‘Our transaction was complex; Bowmans was very key to unravel it, to make it simple for us and to navigate through the complexity.’

: ‘Our transaction was complex; Bowmans was very key to unravel it, to make it simple for us and to navigate through the complexity.’ South Africa: ‘There is good bench strength below the senior partners working on a transaction and they have a strong ability to access requisite skills across all aspects of M&A deals.’

Dispute Resolution

Kenya : ‘The team not only advises you from a legal perspective, but the lawyers also consider the commercial side of business and find the most viable solution. They value you as a business partner and not just a client.’

: ‘The team not only advises you from a legal perspective, but the lawyers also consider the commercial side of business and find the most viable solution. They value you as a business partner and not just a client.’ South Africa: ‘Bowmans commits to time frames and always responds to issues and queries the same day. The team understands our business really well and it feels like we’re working with people who are as invested as we are in the outcome.’

Banking and Finance

Kenya : ‘They go the extra mile in conducting enhanced due diligence, hence protecting the client’s interests.’

: ‘They go the extra mile in conducting enhanced due diligence, hence protecting the client’s interests.’ South Africa: ‘Our experience with Bowmans has been very positive.’

Intellectual Property

Kenya: ‘The lawyers’ responsiveness is great, they provide timely updates and feedback.’

